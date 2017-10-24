Andreoff has yet to record a point this year, but has logged 12 hits in his last four games.

Andreoff has played in five straight contests as well, which is an encouraging sign since he went through long periods of being a healthy scratch last year. The 26-year-old doesn't have much of an offensive arsenal, but he's racked up 146 penalty minutes and 152 hits the previous two seasons, and should continue to thrive in these stat categories during the 2017-18 season.