Kings' Andy Andreoff: Won't travel with team
Andreoff (undisclosed) is in "rest-recovery mode" according to head coach John Stevens and won't travel with the team this week, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The Kings are about to take off on a four-game road trip, so we can rule out Andreoff for those four contests at least. Los Angeles should manage, as the 26-year-old has only averaged 9:22 per game, and he has 22 shots in 22 contests.
