Booth was selected 116th overall by the Kings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Booth was a key cog on defense this past season for a Shawinigan team which won the QMJHL Championship before falling to Hamilton in overtime in the semifinals of the Memorial Cup. Booth is a solid skater who plays a steady game in all three zones. He can provide some secondary offense as he showed this year (23 points in 42 games), but he seems unlikely to ever be a significant point producer as a professional. Booth's greatest value is to help provide long-term defensive depth to the the Los Angeles organization.