Booth scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Booth was able to find the twine in his NHL debut. The 21-year-old defenseman's stay on the Kings' roster could be short, as he's filling in while Drew Doughty (lower body) is hurt and Jacob Moverare (personal) is away from the team. Booth has 10 points in 43 outings with AHL Ontario this season, so it's not likely he'll produce sustained offense during his NHL time.