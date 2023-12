Booth inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Los Angeles on Friday.

Booth has already put up two goals and 12 assists in 29 games with QMJHL Shawinigan. Selected by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner could be a candidate to link up with AHL Ontario after his junior season wraps up and figures to make the full jump to the professional ranks in 2024-25.