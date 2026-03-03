Booth was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Booth's demotion would seem to indicate that Drew Doughty (lower body) will be back in time to face the Islanders on Thursday -- though the Reign do play Wednesday, which would allow Booth to be brought back up for Thursday's tilt. In his NHL debut Monday, the 21-year-old Booth found the back of the net on his one shot on goal.