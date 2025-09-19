Booth left Thursday's scrimmage due to an undisclosed injury and won't skate during Friday's practice session, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

The exact nature and severity of Booth's injury aren't yet clear, but it's discouraging to see him sidelined early in camp. He made 50 regular-season appearances for AHL Ontario last year and logged two goals, 11 assists and 38 PIM. He'll likely report to the AHL once again during the 2025-26 campaign, assuming he's healthy.