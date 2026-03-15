Forsberg stopped 22 of 27 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Following a strong second period where Forsberg helped the Kings take a 3-2 lead, he ended up surrendering four goals in the third for New Jersey to steal the win. With the loss, he now has an 11-10-5 record, a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The 33-year-old netminder posted a strong stretch of play leading into the Olympic break, but has had mixed results since with a 2-3-0 record, a 3.83 GAA and an .878 save percentage across six outings. Since the return of Darcy Kuemper from the Olympics, Forsberg has only played in one of three games, making his next probable chance to appear during the team's back-to-back in a week's time.