Forsberg turned aside 13 of 16 shots during Saturday's 4-2 preseason loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg drew the starting nod in the crease during Saturday's preseason opener and played the entire game, but he didn't have his sharpest performance. The 33-year-old went 16-12-5 with a 2.57 GAA and .909 save percentage across 36 regular-season starts during his first year in Los Angeles last season, and he'll likely split time with Darcy Kuemper to begin the 2026-27 campaign.