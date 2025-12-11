Forsberg stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

A goalie needs to be his team's best penalty killer, and Forsberg wasn't able to live up to that standard Wednesday. All three of the Kraken's goals came on their power plays, including one that was a result of a tripping penalty by Forsberg himself that led to the tying tally. He's down to 4-2-3 on the year with a 2.72 GAA and an .896 save percentage over nine appearances. Forsberg will continue handle backup duties behind Darcy Kuemper. The Kings' next back-to-back is a week away, so he shouldn't have to wait any more than three games for his next start.