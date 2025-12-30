Forsberg stopped 21 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter late in the third period.

Forsberg has been elevated to the No. 1 role between the posts due to the absence of Darcy Kuemper (upper body) but hasn't been playing well, allowing three or more goals in four of his last six starts. Over that stretch, the 33-year-old veteran has gone 2-4-0 with a 2.67 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The lack of support from the offense has been a huge issue for the Kings every time Forsberg is guarding the crease.