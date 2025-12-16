Forsberg stopped 17 of 20 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Forsberg had to enter the game in the second period after Darcy Kuemper exited with an upper-body injury. If Kuemper is forced to miss additional time, Forsberg could see more playing time between the pipes. This wasn't his finest outing, though to be fair, he was facing one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Forsberg owns a 4-3-3 record with a 2.82 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 10 appearances this season.