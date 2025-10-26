Forsberg will patrol the road blue paint Sunday versus the Blackhawks, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Forsberg will make his fourth start of the season Sunday, as he's posted a 1-1-1 record, 3.89 GAA and .880 save percentage through his first three appearances. The Blackhawks have played well lately, scoring 18 goals over their last five games, a span in which they are 4-0-1. The 32-year-old Forsberg is 1-1-1 with one shutout, a 3.32 GAA and an .841 save percentage over three career appearances against Chicago.