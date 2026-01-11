Forsberg stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Forsberg wasn't able to make a third-period lead stick, but he turned aside Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout to come away with the win. Forsberg has just three wins over his last nine outings, allowing 21 goals on 222 shots in that span. For the season, he's up to 7-6-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 17 appearances (15 starts). Darcy Kuemper has struggled since returning from an upper-body injury, so the opportunity may be there for Forsberg to get more time if he can consistently earn wins. The Kings' next game is Monday at home versus the Stars.