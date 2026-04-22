Forsberg allowed two goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Forsberg has allowed just six goals on 87 shots over his last three outings, but he's gone winless in those games. The 33-year-old is still playing well enough to keep the Kings competitive, so it seems likely he'll get a chance to show what he can do on home ice in Game 3 on Thursday. Forsberg will need more than one goal of support per game, which is all the help he's received so far this postseason.