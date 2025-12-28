Forsberg stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Forsberg was coming off three defeats in his previous four outings, but the 33-year-old veteran bounced back here. To be fair, though, Forsberg didn't need to be at his best since the offense provided him six goals of support. Forsberg only has two wins in his last six appearances, but he's likely to remain as the Kings' starting netminder due to the absence of Darcy Kuemper (upper body).