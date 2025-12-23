Forsberg will be between the home pipes against Columbus on Monday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Forsberg snapped his three-game losing streak in Tampa Bay on Thursday, turning aside 31 of 32 shots (.969 save percentage) in a 2-1 win. The Kings have been off since that contest, while Monday's matchup will conclude a brief two-game road trip for the Blue Jackets, who were shutout by a 4-0 score in Anaheim on Saturday. Columbus will be without Zach Werenski (lower body) in Los Angeles, which should play into Forsberg's favor, as Werenski (40 points) ranks second to only Cale Makar (43 points) in scoring among blueliners across the NHL this season. Furthermore, the Blue Jackets have dropped two straight games and seven of their last eight.