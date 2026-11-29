Forsberg stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

It was a bit ironic that one of Forsberg's worst performances of the season was enough to get him his first win despite many better outings going to waste. In any case, he's in the win column, improving to 1-7-1 through 10 appearances. He's added a 2.74 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Forsberg has maintained a decent share of playing time as a complement to Darcy Kuemper, and if the former can string some wins together, he could turn the Kings' crease into a timeshare. Forsberg hasn't had to wait more than two games between appearances, but with home matchups against the Golden Knights, Wild and Mammoth ahead, he may be best avoided in fantasy for the next week.