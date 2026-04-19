Forsberg led the Kings out for warmups Sunday and will start Game 1 against the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg spent much of the season as Darcy Kuemper's backup, playing in just 36 games in the regular season, but Forsberg will get the nod in goal for Game 1. The 33-year-old Forsberg earned it with a fantastic month of April, going 5-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and a .944 save percentage. On the flip side, Kuemper allowed 19 goals over his final four starts of his regular season. Forsberg will have his hands full with the Avalanche, who led the league with 3.63 goals per game in the regular season.