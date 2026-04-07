Forsberg stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

Forsberg is just two wins away from reaching 15 for the third time in his career, although he might not have time left to accomplish that goal since the Kings only have five games left in the schedule. Forsberg is ending the season on a strong note, though. Over his last five outings, the 33-year-old veteran has posted a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage despite a not-so-impressive 2-2-0 record (four starts).