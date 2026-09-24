Forsberg allowed a goal on 25 shots during Wednesday's 2-1 preseason win over Anaheim.

Forsberg allowed three goals on 16 shots during his preseason debut against the Golden Knights, but he was much more effective Wednesday. He gave up the first goal of the game in the opening frame, but the Kings responded with a pair of goals later in the period en route to the victory. Forsberg will likely begin the 2026-27 season as the Kings' backup netminder but could see increased opportunities if Darcy Kuemper struggles.