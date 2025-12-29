Forsberg is slated to start on the road against Colorado, per Zach Dooley on LA Kings Insider.

Forsberg stopped 25 of 26 shots en route to a 6-1 win over Anaheim on Saturday. After that victory, he's 6-5-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 14 outings this season. The Avalanche are an extremely tough adversary, ranking first in goals per game with 3.97 in 2025-26. Colorado is even stronger at home with its 15-0-2 record and average of 4.41 goals per game.