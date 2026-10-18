Forsberg stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Forsberg put in a decent effort, but the Kings didn't give him enough help. He's now allowed seven goals on 60 shots over three appearances (two starts) this season. The light schedule hasn't helped the Kings get on track -- they've had at least two days off between each game so far. That will change as they head on the road for five games over eight games, beginning against the Capitals on Tuesday. With a back-to-back to close out the trip, Forsberg should get at least one start and likely two during the trip if Darcy Kuemper continues to struggle.