Forsberg stopped 25 of 27 shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Forsberg had another solid effort come up short in Tuesday's clash, as the Blackhawks scored one goal in each of the final two periods to complete the comeback. With Tuesday's loss, the 33-year-old netminder now has an 0-3-1 record, a 2.39 GAA and a .902 save percentage across five outings this season. While the veteran's stats are comparable to many high-level netminders across the league, he hasn't been able to close out a game yet this season, which delivers a massive blow to his fantasy stock. However, his offense has left him out to dry in each of his last three outings. If the offense can perform well in front of Forsberg in the near future, he should return to the fantasy radar in standard formats.