Forsberg allowed three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg has allowed seven goals on 90 shots over three playoff contests, but he is 0-3, leaving the Kings on the brink of elimination. The 33-year-old was always going to have a tough time taking on the top team in the league, but he's put in a good effort to keep games competitive in the first round. Game 4 is set for Sunday in Los Angeles.