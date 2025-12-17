Forsberg was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Jared Shafran of LAKingsInsider.com reports, indicating that he'll defend the road crease against Florida.

Forsberg is in line to serve as the Kings' top netminder while Darcy Kuemper (upper body) is on injured reserve. Forsberg has made 10 appearances this year, going 4-3-3 with a 2.82 GAA and .893 save percentage. He drew a home start against the Panthers on Nov. 6 and allowed five goals on 24 shots (.792 save percentage) in a 5-2 loss.