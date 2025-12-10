Forsberg was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Seattle.

Forsberg has seen limited action to begin the year, and he's started in just one of the Kings' last eight games. However, he's been effective when called upon in recent weeks, going 2-0-1 with a 1.29 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last three starts. The 33-year-old will have a favorable matchup Wednesday, as the Kraken are tied for last in the NHL with 2.48 goals per game.