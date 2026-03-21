Forsberg will start Saturday's home game against the Sabres, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Forsberg is set to appear in a game for the first time since allowing five goals against New Jersey on Mar. 14. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has an 11-10-5 record, a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. He'll look to get back on track against the scorching Sabres, who have won nine of their last 10 games.