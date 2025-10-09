Forsberg will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Forsberg will get the second half of the Kings' back-to-back set to open the season. Darcy Kuemper was in net for a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday. This outing will be Forsberg's official Kings debut after he signed with the team in free agency. Given that Los Angeles has two veteran goalies, expect Forsberg to start at least once in every back-to-back set as well as some additional times throughout the year to keep Kuemper fresh.