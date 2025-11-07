Forsberg stopped 19 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Forsberg has allowed five goals in two of his five outings so far. The 32-year-old was shaky from the start but escaped the first period with the game tied at 2-2 before the Panthers locked things down in the final 40 minutes. Forsberg is now 2-2-1 on the year with a 3.54 GAA and an .878 save percentage. The Kings have struggled on the whole, and they're not getting a lot of help from the backup netminder to provide steady play. Expect Darcy Kuemper between the pipes as the Kings kick off a road trip in Pittsburgh on Sunday.