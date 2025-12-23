Kings' Anton Forsberg: Gives up three goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Forsberg has started the last four games for the Kings, but the results haven't been encouraging -- he has three losses in that span (1-3-0) and has allowed at least three goals in each of those defeats. The Swede netminder has made 13 starts this season, going 5-5-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He should remain as the Kings' No. 1 netminder as long as Darcy Kuemper (upper body) remains on injured reserve.
