Forsberg stopped 18 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

All four goals were surrendered within the first 14 minutes of the game. Forsberg was forced to wear this one, as Darcy Kuemper was in goal for Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Forsberg is down to 9-7-5 after his first regulation loss in 2026. He's added a 2.57 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 22 appearances this season. Forsberg should start one of the first two games after the Olympic break, either Feb. 25 versus Vegas or Feb. 26 versus the Oilers.