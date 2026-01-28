Forsberg stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Forsberg has looked impressive in his last two appearances, winning both times. He's allowed just two goals on 56 shots faced over that stretch and could continue to see starts here and there. That said, he probably won't be taking over the team's No. 1 role between the pipes from Darcy Kuemper any time soon.