Forsberg stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Forsberg has looked impressive in his last two appearances. He allowed one goal in relief in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Jan. 20 and now allowed just one goal against the Red Wings, earning the win in both contests. He's allowed just two goals on 56 shots faced over that stretch and could continue to see starts here and there. That said, he's not expected to take over the No. 1 role between the pipes from Darcy Kuemper any time soon.