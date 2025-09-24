default-cbs-image
Forsberg will protect the road goal in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Golden Knights, Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider reports.

Forsberg will take a turn in the crease as he prepares to handle the backup role behind Darcy Kuemper in 2025-26. The 32-year-old Forsberg went 11-12-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 30 regular-season games with the Senators last year, and his workload should be fairly similar in his first season with the Kings.

