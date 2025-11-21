default-cbs-image
Forsberg allowed three goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Forsberg has gone 1-1-1 with eight goals allowed on 65 shots over his three outings in November. He never had a chance to protect a lead Thursday, as the Kings were able to snag a standings point by overcoming a trio of one-goal deficits. Forsberg is now at a 3-2-2 record with a 2.94 GAA and an .888 save percentage through seven outings this season. He'll be back in the backup role for Friday's home game versus the Bruins, which Darcy Kuemper will start.

