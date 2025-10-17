Forsberg stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg has a brief chance to fill in as the Kings' top goalie while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is out. This wasn't a great showing for Forsberg, who is now 1-0-1 with eight goals allowed on 60 shots over his two starts this season. The 32-year-old could cede some starts to Pheonix Copley if his play doesn't improve. The Kings have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Hurricanes on Saturday.