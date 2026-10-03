Forsberg will defend the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Sharks, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Forsberg is set to make his first start of the 2026-27 campaign after Darcy Kuemper was given the starting nod in the Kings' opener. The 33-year-old Forsberg posted solid numbers in 2025-26, where he compiled a 16-12-5 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 36 regular-season outings. If he continues to be one of the league's most effective backups to begin the new season, he could push Kuemper for playing time as the campaign progresses. He'll face off against a young Sharks offense Saturday, making him a solid streaming option in fantasy.