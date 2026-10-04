Forsberg allowed five goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Forsberg got the nod for the second game of the season after Darcy Kuemper was in net for Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche. While this wasn't as tough of a matchup, Forsberg didn't help his cause for more playing time with a shaky performance. The 33-year-old netminder could ultimately settle into a platoon if neither of the Kings' goalies can get on a roll. Los Angeles hosts the Panthers on Tuesday, which isn't exactly a favorable matchup even when Aleksander Barkov (knee) is out.