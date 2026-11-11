Forsberg allowed two goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Predators.

Forsberg remains winless this season after getting no help from his teammates in this loss. He's posted a record of 0-5-1 with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage across seven outings (six starts). Darcy Kuemper isn't doing much better lately, though he has received more goal support. Forsberg should still get a decent share of playing time, but he could push for more if he's able to string some wins together. The Kings are set to host the Islanders on Thursday.