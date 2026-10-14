Forsberg stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Darcy Kuemper in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

The only goal Edmonton scored over the final two periods was an empty-netter. Forsberg obviously didn't face a lot of traffic, but he took care of what came his way, which is better than he did in his Oct. 3 start against the Sharks. He's given up five goals on 34 shots over two outings this season. With the Kings starting the year 0-3-2, the starting job in goal is up for grabs. Their next game is at home versus the Bruins on Saturday.