Forsberg stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Darcy Kuemper in the third period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

The Mammoth got an empty-netter early in the third period but didn't put the puck behind Forsberg in his relief appearance. The 33-year-old has given up 15 goals on 140 shots over five appearances in March, which has led to him serving firmly in the backup role. He remains at 11-11-5 with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. The Kings have a back-to-back in the middle of the week, hosting the Blues on Wednesday and the Predators on Thursday. Forsberg could get a start in that span, though Kuemper could get doubled up for starts if the Kings need to go all-out to gain ground in the playoff race.