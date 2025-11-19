Forsberg is expected to be between the pipes on the road against San Jose on Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Forsberg will be making his seventh appearance in the crease, having gone 3-22-1 with a 2.96 GAA and one shutout in his last six outings. With the Kings heading into a back-to-back, the team will let Darcy Kuemper skip the trip to San Jose, which means Pheonix Copley will serve as the No. 2 option versus the Sharks.