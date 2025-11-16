Forsberg stopped all 17 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 shutout win over the Senators.

Forsberg blanked his former team by making all of his saves at even strength en route to his first shutout of the season. Overall, the 32-year-old twine protector has a 3-2-1 record with a 2.96 GAA and an .890 save percentage across six starts this season. While he's allowed three goals or more in four of his six appearances this year, Saturday's shutout could give him a few extra opportunities moving forward. For now, Forsberg's value in fantasy is best as a spot start with a favorable matchup.