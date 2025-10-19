Forsberg will protect the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg is off to a middling start this season, going 1-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 60 shots through two games. He'll be facing a Hurricanes team that has started this year 4-0-0, so this will be a tough assignment. Expect some low-event hockey between two teams known for maintaining strong defensive structures.