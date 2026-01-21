Forsberg stopped 27 of 28 shots in relief of Darcy Kuemper (upper body) in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Forsberg entered the game late in the first period after Kuemper left following some contact in the crease. The 33-year-old Forsberg was excellent over the final two frames, limiting the Rangers to only J.T. Miller's goal with 27 seconds left in the third period. Should Kuemper miss time, Forsberg would resume the No. 1 role as he did for a couple of weeks in December during Kuemper's previous absence. With the win, Forsberg is up to 8-6-4 with a 2.56 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 19 appearances. The Kings' next matchup is Saturday in St. Louis to begin a six-game road trip, so fantasy managers have some time to see how Kuemper's injury situation plays out before rushing to add Forsberg.