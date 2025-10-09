Forsberg stopped 30 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Kings' defense wasn't up to par when the Golden Knights' top players were on the ice. Forsberg did what he could, and he got enough support to guide the game to a shootout, where he stopped two of three attempts to claim the win. The 32-year-old netminder should continue to fill the backup role, though it's not clear when he'll get his next start, as the Kings don't have another back-to-back in the next week.