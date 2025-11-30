Forsberg stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Forsberg has alternated good and bad performances lately. He's 3-1-1 over his last five games, with one goal or less allowed in all three of the wins. For the season, the 33-year-old netminder is at a 4-2-2 record with a 2.69 GAA and an .894 save percentage in eight appearances. Look for Darcy Kuemper to be back between the pipes Tuesday against his former team, the Capitals.