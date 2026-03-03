Forsberg will be between the home pipes Monday against the Avalanche, per the NHL media site.

Forsberg is coming off his best performance of the season -- he posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over Calgary. Prior to that game, he had allowed at least four goals in three straight appearances, a stretch in which he went 0-2-0 with 13 goals allowed on 68 shots (.809 save percentage). The 33-year-old will have his hands full Monday against the league's top team, as the Avalanche rank first in the NHL in both goals per game (3.79) and shots per game (34.2).