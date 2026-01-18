Forsberg will play in goal on the road versus the Ducks on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg is making his first start in four games. The 33-year-old has watched Darcy Kuemper fail to record a win in the last three contests, so the door could be open for Forsberg to push into a timeshare with a good performance here. He's 7-6-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 17 outings this season.